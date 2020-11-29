1/1
Catherine "Kay" (Coleman) Powers
1922 - 2020
POWERS, CATHERINE "KAY" (COLEMAN)
98, formerly of Greenville, RI and longtime resident of Narragansett, RI, passed peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Kay was a devoted wife of forty-nine years to her late husband, Edward V. Powers. She was born in Cranston, RI on January 11,1922 to the late Thomas and Mary Coleman and is predeceased by her siblings Thomas, Rita, Elizabeth (Betty), and Jean.
Kay is survived by her four children: Edward V. Powers Jr ("Ted") of Greenville, RI (Janet), Richard M. Powers of Leesburg, VA, Kathleen M. DiOrio (Powers) of Wakefield, RI (Jack), and Brian T. Powers (Libby) of Smithfield, RI. She was a deeply devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Kay was a devout, lifelong Catholic and her piety guided her life. She was happiest spending time with her family, voraciously reading with rosary in hand, and enjoying arts, crafts and bingo with her numerous senior friends.
As a child, adults nicknamed her "Blossom" after the flower as she was universally loved and later in life, friends and family most frequently commented on her genuine and deeply rooted kindness.
A private Christian burial is planned at St Anne's Cemetery in Cranston, RI on Monday, November 30, 2020 and a Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be planned in Rhode Island in the summer of 2021. Donations in Catherine's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Burial
St Anne's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
November 28, 2020
She was loved here by us at Smithfield woods. She could be feisty when things did not quite go her her way, but could definitely make you laugh. She loved visits from her family and always had a big smile when her son Brian came in. And enjoyed playing Bingo as they all did! She will be greatly missed
Jackie Bibeault
Friend
