Prest, Catherine (Moran)100, of Coventry, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Kent Regency in Warwick. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Ernest Prest, Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John William and Lura Alvina (Grindley) Moran.Catherine worked as a Salesperson for Mr. John's Gifts until her retirement. She also served as the chef for the former Great House. She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of The Friendly Mixers.She is survived by her beloved children, Stephen J. Prest and his wife Karen of North Providence, Donald W. Prest and his wife Aila of Narragansett, Joyce C. Prowell of Pennsylvania, Luraellen Wiggins and her husband Joseph of Saunderstown, Pamela J. Killoran and her husband Michael Sr. of Coventry, her sister-in-law, Barbara Moran of Warwick, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was the mother of the late Charles E. Prest Jr., sister of the late John W. Moran, Walter F. Moran, Jeanette Lepre, Jessie Brisco, Lura Kelly, Margaret Kennedy, and Hope Laabs.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Saints John and Paul Parish, 341 South Main Street Coventry, RI 02816. Interment will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.Due to COVID 19, Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, are greatly appreciated.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.