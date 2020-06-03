Catherine R. "Rita" (McElroy) Lachut
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LACHUT, CATHERINE R. "RITA" (McELROY)
96, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Lachut Sr., and the loving mother of Stanley P. (Beverly) Lachut of Cumberland and Joseph F. (Jacqueline) Lachut of Florida. Please visit romenskifuneralhome.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc.
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved