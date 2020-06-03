LACHUT, CATHERINE R. "RITA" (McELROY)
96, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Lachut Sr., and the loving mother of Stanley P. (Beverly) Lachut of Cumberland and Joseph F. (Jacqueline) Lachut of Florida. Please visit romenskifuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.