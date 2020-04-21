Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ricci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine S. (Rua) Ricci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine S. (Rua) Ricci Obituary
RICCI, CATHERINE S. (RUA)
91, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Orchard View Manor in East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Ricci. Born in Fall River, MA, Catherine was a daughter of the late John S. and Maria (Pacheco) Rua.
Mrs. Ricci was a bookkeeper at United Stock Paper and also worked at Craft-Braid Co. She was a member of the YMCA in Cranston, Pawtucket Senior Citizens, Johnston Senior Citizens, Woonsocket Senior Citizens, and Pawtucket Royal Travelers.
Catherine was the dear sister of Thomas S. Rua and the late Evelyn Rua, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ricci's funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -