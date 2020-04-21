|
|
RICCI, CATHERINE S. (RUA)
91, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Orchard View Manor in East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Ricci. Born in Fall River, MA, Catherine was a daughter of the late John S. and Maria (Pacheco) Rua.
Mrs. Ricci was a bookkeeper at United Stock Paper and also worked at Craft-Braid Co. She was a member of the YMCA in Cranston, Pawtucket Senior Citizens, Johnston Senior Citizens, Woonsocket Senior Citizens, and Pawtucket Royal Travelers.
Catherine was the dear sister of Thomas S. Rua and the late Evelyn Rua, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ricci's funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020