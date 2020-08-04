1/1
Catherine T. Barber-Morris
BARBER-MORRIS, CATHERINE T.
64, of West Warwick and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. She was the beloved wife and partner of 33 years to Wayne C. Morris.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Doris (McInerney) Barber.
Cathy was a Customer Service Agent for over 12 years with Southwest Airlines in both Providence and Fort Myers, Fl. A very caring woman, Cathy will be remembered for her unselfishness and concern for others. She had a big heart and always helped anyone in need. She will be missed by all her friends and beloved shepherd Toby, as well as all of her extended family at Southwest Airlines.
Besides her husband, she leaves a daughter, Christine M. Cloud and her husband Cory of Coventry; a step-son, Wayne Morris Jr. of Warwick; three siblings, Nancy Piacente of Providence, Patricia Kent of Warwick and Charles Barber of Jasper, AL; three step-siblings, David Smith of Warwick, Lisa Blair of Warwick and Jeffrey Smith of Middletown; three grandchildren, Brendan and Brianna Haynes and Austin Cummiskey and two great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Barber and step-mother of the late David Morris.
Her visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 pm. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
