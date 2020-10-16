1/1
Catherine V. "Gin" Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURPHY, CATHERINE V. "GIN"
99 formerly from Edgewood, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home in the presence of her loving children. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Murphy for 63 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Lavey) Carberry.
Catherine worked as a stenographer at the Providence Shipyard during WWII before she started her family. Her family was her legacy. Her happiest moments were family gatherings where she looked on with pride and joy. She was sharp and alert and always surprised us with her memory.
She was an avid reader, well into her 99th year. A devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Edgewood, she taught CCD and helped with the parish prayer line. Her faith was her source of strength and at the core of her daily life. It was said that she held the world speed record for making the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches while saying the rosary.
She will be sadly missed by her children who were blessed to be able to care for her in her later years. Brian Murphy, Kevin Murphy (Tere), Christine Murphy, Mary Foley (Tom), Denise Cruz, Joanne Murphy, Maureen Roy, Lauren Parks, Jean Lizotte (John), Garrett Murphy (Leanne), Terrence Murphy, Brendan Murphy (Laurel), and Jacqueline "Jackie" Murphy, who was her devoted live-in caregiver for the last six years. She is survived by 31 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who brought a special joy to her life. She was predeceased by her infant grandson Justin. She is survived by her sister, Alice Deshaies. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Bushell and Marion Benck and brothers Edward and Donald Carberry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10AM in St. Paul's Church, St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston, RI 02905. For online condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church, St. Paul Place
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
To all of the Murphy family. I am deeply sorry to read about your Mom's passing. Your Mom did have a great memory as I have many great memories of all the Murphy family.
With deepest sympathy,
Robert Bernalewski
Edgewood
Bonita springs
Robert Bernalewski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved