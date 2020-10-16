MURPHY, CATHERINE V. "GIN"
99 formerly from Edgewood, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home in the presence of her loving children. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Murphy for 63 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Lavey) Carberry.
Catherine worked as a stenographer at the Providence Shipyard during WWII before she started her family. Her family was her legacy. Her happiest moments were family gatherings where she looked on with pride and joy. She was sharp and alert and always surprised us with her memory.
She was an avid reader, well into her 99th year. A devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Edgewood, she taught CCD and helped with the parish prayer line. Her faith was her source of strength and at the core of her daily life. It was said that she held the world speed record for making the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches while saying the rosary.
She will be sadly missed by her children who were blessed to be able to care for her in her later years. Brian Murphy, Kevin Murphy (Tere), Christine Murphy, Mary Foley (Tom), Denise Cruz, Joanne Murphy, Maureen Roy, Lauren Parks, Jean Lizotte (John), Garrett Murphy (Leanne), Terrence Murphy, Brendan Murphy (Laurel), and Jacqueline "Jackie" Murphy, who was her devoted live-in caregiver for the last six years. She is survived by 31 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who brought a special joy to her life. She was predeceased by her infant grandson Justin. She is survived by her sister, Alice Deshaies. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Bushell and Marion Benck and brothers Edward and Donald Carberry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10AM in St. Paul's Church, St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston, RI 02905. For online condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com