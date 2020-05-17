|
|
EDWARDS, CATHLEEN M. (WHITFORD)
78, of Glocester, passed away on May 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Edwards.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. Whitford and Grace M. (Cain) Whitford. She was a graduate of Scituate High School.
After raising her family, Cathy was reunited with, and married, her high school sweetheart Bob. She lived for many years at her parents' stone house in Scituate until recently moving to Glocester.
She leaves her daughter, Kara B. Marshall of Warwick; her son, Thomas B. Marshall of East Providence; and her granddaughter, Taylor V. Marshall of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Arthur Whitford.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, Scituate. www.winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020