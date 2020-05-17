Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathleen Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathleen M. (Whitford) Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathleen M. (Whitford) Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS, CATHLEEN M. (WHITFORD)
78, of Glocester, passed away on May 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Edwards.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur W. Whitford and Grace M. (Cain) Whitford. She was a graduate of Scituate High School.
After raising her family, Cathy was reunited with, and married, her high school sweetheart Bob. She lived for many years at her parents' stone house in Scituate until recently moving to Glocester.
She leaves her daughter, Kara B. Marshall of Warwick; her son, Thomas B. Marshall of East Providence; and her granddaughter, Taylor V. Marshall of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Arthur Whitford.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, Scituate. www.winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -