NAUGHTON, CATHLEEN "KAY" M. RN, BSN
84, passed away December 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. Naughton for 61 years. Kay and Ray were blessed with a wonderful marriage. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles Earley and Kathleen (O'Brien) Earley.
In 1979, Cathleen founded Cathleen Naughton Associates, a family owned home care agency that grew to be one of the most respected agencies in Rhode Island with offices in Providence, Newport and Wakefield. In 2016 the agency became part of the Saint Elizabeth Community.
Cathleen attended Elmhurst Academy and received BS degree in Nursing from Salve Regina University. She was a supporter and active member of the Salve alumni for many years, and was awarded one of Salve Regina's highest honors, The Distinguished Alumna Award. She had also been active and a founding member of the RI Partnership for Home Care and many other national and local associations. Cathleen was truly a legend in the Home Care industry. She touched the lives of so many on a professional as well as a personal level. That so many consider her a close friend is a tribute to her wonderful and kind personality. Cathleen had been a Registered Nurse for 62 years.
She was an active member of St Thomas More Parish in Narragansett. She had served on the boards of Seniors Helping Others and Helpmate, a volunteer mental health organization which she co-founded in Seekonk. She was a member of the South County Women's Club and the St. Thomas More Book Club.
Cathleen was a long time resident of Seekonk, MA and Narragansett and spent many winters in Venice Florida. She was a regular volunteer for the Venice Chamber of Commerce.
Besides her husband Raymond, Cathleen is survived by four children; Raymond Naughton, Jr of Warwick, Caroline Rumowicz of North Kingstown, Kathleen Cassels and her husband Peter of North Chelmsford MA and Paul Naughton and his wife Emily of North Kingstown. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Lydia and Grace Rumowicz, Timothy, William, Peter and Cathleen Cassels; and Courtney, Michael, Isabella and John Patrick Naughton. She is also survived by her brother Charles Earley and his wife Becky; Patricia Reilly and her husband Robert. She was the sister of the late Eileen Labbadia. She was the sister in law of Eileen Naughton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 am at St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St, Narragansett. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cathleen Earley Naughton Scholarship Fund c/o The Nursing Department, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI 02840. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019