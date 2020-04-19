|
McDUFF, CATHLEEN (Hanson)
of Broadview Rd., East Providence, passed away at home early Easter Day, April 12, 2020. She was the wife of William T. McDuff III.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Cathleen (Harrigan) Hanson.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, she leaves her daughter, Heather Shay and her husband Carmen; her son Michael McDuff and his wife Margaret; and three grandsons, Thomas, Matteo, and Matthew. She also leaves her brother, Charles C. Hanson and his wife Lila; and several nieces and nephews.
Following Cathleen's wishes her funeral was private.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020