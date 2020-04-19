Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathleen McDuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathleen (Hanson) McDuff


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathleen (Hanson) McDuff Obituary
McDUFF, CATHLEEN (Hanson)
of Broadview Rd., East Providence, passed away at home early Easter Day, April 12, 2020. She was the wife of William T. McDuff III.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Cathleen (Harrigan) Hanson.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, she leaves her daughter, Heather Shay and her husband Carmen; her son Michael McDuff and his wife Margaret; and three grandsons, Thomas, Matteo, and Matthew. She also leaves her brother, Charles C. Hanson and his wife Lila; and several nieces and nephews.
Following Cathleen's wishes her funeral was private.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -