The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Rd
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia (Piccoli) Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia (Piccoli) Floyd Obituary
FLOYD, CECELIA (PICCOLI)
95, of North Providence, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Home with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Hardie Floyd.
Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Andrea and Maria (Iannucci) Piccoli. Cecelia worked for Universal Optical for many years before retiring.
She was the loving mother of Linda L. DiPetrillo of Johnston and the late Wayne D. Floyd; loving grandmother of six; loving great-grandmother of nine. She was the dear sister of Rose Magness of Johnston and the late Salvatore Piccoli, Louis Piccoli, Michael Piccoli, Christine Ferrara, Constance " Connie " Morrone, Fannie Langello, Julia Ciarciaglini, Carmella DiBiase, Vincent "Jimmy" Piccoli and Anne Cardillo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Monday January 13, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd. Johnston at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Johnston.
Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now