FLOYD, CECELIA (PICCOLI)
95, of North Providence, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Home with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Hardie Floyd.
Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Andrea and Maria (Iannucci) Piccoli. Cecelia worked for Universal Optical for many years before retiring.
She was the loving mother of Linda L. DiPetrillo of Johnston and the late Wayne D. Floyd; loving grandmother of six; loving great-grandmother of nine. She was the dear sister of Rose Magness of Johnston and the late Salvatore Piccoli, Louis Piccoli, Michael Piccoli, Christine Ferrara, Constance " Connie " Morrone, Fannie Langello, Julia Ciarciaglini, Carmella DiBiase, Vincent "Jimmy" Piccoli and Anne Cardillo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Monday January 13, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd. Johnston at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Johnston.
Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 11, 2020