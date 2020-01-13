|
CHELLEL, CECELIA G. (BRUNELLI)
age 88 of Barrington and formerly of Bristol and Pawtucket, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her devoted daughters. She was the loving wife of the late Edward F. Chellel, O.D. her husband of 66 years, who preceded her in death in May of 2018.
Born and raised in Bristol, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Mae (Lynch) Brunelli. Cecelia was a graduate of Colt Memorial High School, Class of 1949 and received her Associates Degree from Bryant College. She was a Real Estate Agent for several years. Cecelia enjoyed preparing and cooking meals for her family especially for her grandsons who she cherished. During retirement, Cecelia and her husband frequently traveled to the Caribbean, particularly to the island of Anguilla where they made many wonderful memories hosting family vacations in their island home until health issues prohibited them from traveling.
Cecelia was a communicant of Holy Angels Church, Barrington and was a former member and past president of the P.T.A in Pawtucket, RI School System and was active in the Mother's Association, while her daughters attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, Elmhurst, located in Portsmouth, R.I..
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Chellel of Bristol and Tucson, AZ, and Dianne Chellel Riley and her husband, Thomas of West Newton, MA and three grandchildren, Nathan Riley and his wife Caitlin, Spencer and Cameron Riley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Albert V. Brunelli, Sr.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Avenue, Barrington. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Wampanoag Trail, East Providence. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, January 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 13, 2020