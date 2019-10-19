The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Cecelia M. (Delpadre) Falcone


1933 - 2019
Cecelia M. (Delpadre) Falcone Obituary
FALCONE, CECELIA M. (DELPADRE)
a long-time Cranston resident, died October 17 at Greenwich Farms in Warwick. She was 86.
Cecelia was born April 10, 1933 to the late Michael and Cecelia DelPadre. She was the wife of Henry Falcone, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Cecelia is survived by her children: Joanne Crepeau (Tom); Richard Falcone (Mary); Lori Michaelson (Michael). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda Falcone; Amy Floody (Ryan); Shane Falcone; Robert Michaelson (Amber); and Zachary Falcone. She leaves two great grandchildren, Connor and Max.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Joan Manzo and Michael DelPadre.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecelia's name can be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
To read more about Cecelia and Henry's love story, visit NardolilloFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
