Forrest, Cecile Anne
91, passed away peacefully at Morgan Health Center, Johnston, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She resided in Smithfield, RI for the past 48 years, previously residing in the Mount Pleasant section of Providence. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest W. Forrest, to whom she was married 50 years, and her beloved dog, Marble. She was the daughter of the late Clayton H. and Anne L.(Rodas) Jessen. She leaves her daughter, Denise L. Prata, and her husband, Mario D. Prata Jr., Rescue Captain HJFC, of Coventry, RI, and her son, William C. Forrest of Smithfield. Cecile was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish for the past 70 years and a former member of The Saint Ann's Sodality of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Cecile was an inspector for the former Bradley Press in Smithfield, RI, and previously worked at her family's business, the former Mount Pleasant Liquors, which was owned by her mother and father.
Our Mom loved the simple pleasures of life and just spending quality time with her family. To honor and to pay respect to our Mom, just remember to be kind and to love one another. A private funeral service will be held for pre-determined immediate family. Drive-Through visitation open to ALL loved ones on Thursday, April 16, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave Providence. Donations in memory of Cecile may be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund, 901 Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020