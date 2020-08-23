Breault McHale Peterson, Cecile

Cecile Breault McHale Peterson, 85, of Naples, Florida, died at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Corinthe (Champagne) Breault.

A graduate of Putnam Catholic Academy and of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Rhode Island, Cil was employed as a Pediatric Head Nurse at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT until her retirement. She also served as an RN in the Putnam and Windham offices of Urology Associates.

She will be remembered as a fun-loving wife, mother, and Memere. She brought her joi de vivre to her many interests - reading, gardening, music, and especially playing the piano. She instilled a deep gratitude for the simple pleasures of life in both her children and grandchildren. She taught them to also cherish every clap of thunder, ocean-view, scoop of peppermint stick ice cream, and moment of laughter. She enlivened holiday celebrations, especially the 4th of July, one day after her birthday. Her annual July 4th Birthday Reunion gathering became her own unique family legacy, with a parade and all! Throughout her years of retirement, Cil continued to cultivate joy – playing dominoes, tennis, and sailing with Greg and many other dear friends in Connecticut, Florida, and Rhode Island.

Cil was predeceased by her first husband, David R. McHale and is survived by her husband of 40 years, C. Greg Peterson, MD, her three children, Mary (Clay), David (Shannon), and Paula (Scott), her four step-children, Greg (Mary), Cort, Xanthe (Keith), and Zinelle (Doug), her fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, her sister, Jaqueline Jacobs and her two brothers, Emile Breault and John Breault, along with several God-children, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Colette Breault and her brother, Richard Breault.

The family plans a private memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store