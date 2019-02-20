Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Pike
Smithfield, RI
Cecile C. Melucci

Cecile C. Melucci Obituary
MELUCCI, CECILE C.
85, died Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Greenville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Alfred Melucci, Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Rosalie (Bissonnette) Hebert.
She is survived by three children, Debra Delomba of North Providence, Lisa Quattrucci of East Providence, and Alfred Melucci, Jr. of North Kingstown, seven grandchildren, and her siblings, Henry Hebert, Paul Hebert, Pauline Henlin, Alice Melucci and Leo Hebert, all of Smithfield. She was the sister of the late Herve, George, Theodore, Roland, Roger Hebert, and Jeannette Kellogg.
Cecile's funeral will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenville Center Resident Council Fund, ATTN: Activities Fund, 735 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
