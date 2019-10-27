|
Danehy, Cecile
Cécile (Vernier) Danehy, of Rumford, RI died October 20 in Providence. Born in Casablanca and raised in Dijon, she received a Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. She was a Professor of French language and literature at Wheaton College.
Cécile loved the NY Times Crossword, languages, idiomatic phrases, comic arts and Marmite. Passionate about sewing and knitting, she loved, above all, her family and friends.
She is survived by John, her husband of 40 years, her son Errol, and her siblings Michel, Philippe, Christine, and Dominique.
A mass will be held at St. Margaret Church, Rumford on Saturday, November 2 at 10 am. Flowers may be sent to the church, or donations in her name may go to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Complete obituary on Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home's website: www.mkds.com/obituaries
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019