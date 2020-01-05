Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Grassini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile (Robin) Grassini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecile (Robin) Grassini Obituary
GRASSINI, CECILE (Robin)
85, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Armand and Elizabeth (Auclair) Robin. Former wife and eternal love of the late Giulio Grassini. She was born and lived in Woonsocket her entire life until health issues required daily assistance. She was a stay at home mom until her children became adults then she worked for over 20 years as a caregiver. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family. She always put family first giving her children unconditional love. She was the mother of Julia Grassini of Cumberland, Anthony Grassini of West Greenwich and Glen Grassini of Burrillville. Grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas, David, Kayla, Michael and Megan. Great grandmother of Kylie, Collin, Greyson, Lilliana, Sophia, Briella and Alexa. She was the sister of Robert Robin, Armand Robin, Richard Robin, Doris Gaskill, Terry Martineau and the late Rita Blaine and Gloria Flynn. Services will be private.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -