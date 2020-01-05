|
GRASSINI, CECILE (Robin)
85, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Armand and Elizabeth (Auclair) Robin. Former wife and eternal love of the late Giulio Grassini. She was born and lived in Woonsocket her entire life until health issues required daily assistance. She was a stay at home mom until her children became adults then she worked for over 20 years as a caregiver. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family. She always put family first giving her children unconditional love. She was the mother of Julia Grassini of Cumberland, Anthony Grassini of West Greenwich and Glen Grassini of Burrillville. Grandmother of Anthony, Nicholas, David, Kayla, Michael and Megan. Great grandmother of Kylie, Collin, Greyson, Lilliana, Sophia, Briella and Alexa. She was the sister of Robert Robin, Armand Robin, Richard Robin, Doris Gaskill, Terry Martineau and the late Rita Blaine and Gloria Flynn. Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020