Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Ferrucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile M. (Demers) Ferrucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecile M. (Demers) Ferrucci Obituary
FERRUCCI, CECILE M. (DEMERS)
80, of Johnston, passed on February 6, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Ferrucci, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Alice (Lusignan) Demers.
Cecile worked for Johnston Public Schools for over 30 years before retiring. She was a regular parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Church. She enjoyed gardening, and prepared luscious jam from her raspberry patch every year. She frequented Glocester, Smithfield and Johnston senior centers where she enjoyed line dancing and playing cards.
She is survived by three children, Charles R. Ferrucci and his wife Maria, Denise M. Johnson and her husband Bill, and Richard C. Ferrucci, Jr., two grandchildren, Billy Johnson Jr. and Brian Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Kate Johnson, and a brother, John Demers and his wife Paula.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Monday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now