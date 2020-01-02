Home

Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
Cecile M. Roberge Obituary
Roberge , Cecile M.
86, of Smithfield, passed on December 31, 2019 at Cortland Place. Born in Smithfield, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Anna (Breton) Roberge.

She is survived by two sisters, Yvette Schenck of North Smithfield and Theresa Rogeski of Woonsocket, a son, Gary Bernardo of Washington state, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire Lalonde and Norman Roberge.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30-9:30 am in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
