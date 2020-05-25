|
|
Roy, Cecile M.
91, born January 12, 1929, in Canada, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Imelda (Hemond) Roy. She is survived by her niece, Celine Giglio, who was also her care giver; and Jon Carleen whom she helped raise. She also leaves behind family and friends. Singing was her passion. In her earlier years, she was a singer in the Peloquin Chorale, where they were the main choir at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence. When she moved to Florida, she was also involved with her church's choir. She worked most of her professional life, caring for others.
I would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for their caring and attention they have given my aunt during these trying times dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Funeral arrangements are made by Keefe Funeral Home in Lincoln, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Cecilia's Church in Pawtucket, RI at a later date due to the pandemic. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, Daggett Ave., Pawtucket, RI. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2020