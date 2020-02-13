Home

O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Cecilia Carcieri
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Saint Teresa Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Cecilia Carcieri

Cecilia Carcieri Obituary
CARCIERI, CECILIA
95, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully February 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ernest Carcieri. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Wawrzeniec and Katherine (Tokasz) Krupski. She leaves no immediate survivors. She was the sister of the late Stella Swiszcz. The funeral will be held Saturday at 8 AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. The burial will be private. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
