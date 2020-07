CAINE, CECILIA D. (HOMIC)age 92, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Joseph V. Caine.Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Stephen R. and Emily (Remisiewicz) Homic, she lived in Warwick since 1960.Mrs. Caine was employed at Rhode Island Hospital for 32 years, first as a medical transcriptionist, and then as a coder in medical records. She retired in 1996.Mrs. Caine was a long-time member of St. Timothy Parish. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed reading all types of literature. She was a former Girl Scout Leader.She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn J. Wyman (Peter) and Patricia A. Simms (Edward), both of Warwick; a son, Paul J. Caine (Sharon) of Smithfield; her twin sister, Grace D. Habershaw of Warwick; three grandchildren, Robert Mencunas, Christopher Caine, and Brian Simms; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron Mencunas and Gracie Mencunas. She was the sister of the late Stephen G. Homic and Marguerite F. Minkema.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. The visiting hours will be private. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Timothy Church. www.barrettandcotter.com