Cecilia D. (Homic) Caine
CAINE, CECILIA D. (HOMIC)
age 92, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Greenwood Center in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Joseph V. Caine.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Stephen R. and Emily (Remisiewicz) Homic, she lived in Warwick since 1960.
Mrs. Caine was employed at Rhode Island Hospital for 32 years, first as a medical transcriptionist, and then as a coder in medical records. She retired in 1996.
Mrs. Caine was a long-time member of St. Timothy Parish. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed reading all types of literature. She was a former Girl Scout Leader.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn J. Wyman (Peter) and Patricia A. Simms (Edward), both of Warwick; a son, Paul J. Caine (Sharon) of Smithfield; her twin sister, Grace D. Habershaw of Warwick; three grandchildren, Robert Mencunas, Christopher Caine, and Brian Simms; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron Mencunas and Gracie Mencunas. She was the sister of the late Stephen G. Homic and Marguerite F. Minkema.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. The visiting hours will be private. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Timothy Church. www.barrettandcotter.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
