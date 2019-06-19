|
POOLE, CELESTE B.
89, of Scituate, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Matthew Swiech and the late Albert Poole, Jr. She is survived by her children Janina Asselin, Steven Poole and Judith Ramsay. She is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Alice Papagolos, Bella Neves, Aida Kanoski and Frank Bento. Celeste had worked as an LPN at the Jewish Home for the Aged in Providence for many years. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. A memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday June 22nd at 10AM in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019