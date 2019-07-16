WOLF, CELESTE D. "TINA" (MONTELLA)

94, of Narragansett, formerly of North Providence, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Lyle L. Wolf.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Maria (Votta) Montella.

She graduated in 1947 from the University of Rhode Island and dedicated herself to her work as a social worker for Catholic Charities for many years before retiring.

Tina loved to cook, entertain and spend time with family. She enjoyed knitting and reading, playing cards and swimming with her friends.

She leaves two children, Andrew L. Wolf and his wife Jean of Franklin, MA and Gayle J. Wolf of Narragansett; a sister Gloria Comiskey; four grandchildren, Christopher Wolf, his wife Kayla, Kyle Wolf, Justin Skenyon and Caitlin Skenyon; and three great-grandchildren, Christopher, James and Ava. She also leaves many much loved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anne Sullivan.

Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory –SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS Wednesday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit: NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019