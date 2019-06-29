|
|
Canham, Celeste Marie (Marquis)
61, of Warwick, formerly of North Kingstown and Oceanside, CA, a Speech and Language Pathologist, unexpectedly passed away at the Cape Cod Hospital on June 23, 2019 holding hands with her beloved husband of almost 36 years, Jay Canham.
Celeste will be lovingly remembered by her children: John J. Canham, III (wife Lisa), Katherine R. Canham (Companion Jebb Reid), Patrick L. Canham and Ryan E. Canham; and a cherished grandson Quince M. Reid.
Born July 3, 1957 in Needham, MA, a daughter of the late Edmond and Claire Marquis. She was the beloved sister of Marie Galanek (husband Greg), Gabrielle Morgan, Joseph Marquis, Roland Marquis and the late Charles "Charlie" Marquis. As an Aunt, she treasured her nephew Rory and nieces Natalie, Tyler, Mollie, Casey, Courtney and Allison.
Celeste was a graduate of North Kingstown High School, The College of St. Rose and Northwestern University earning a Master's Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. A devoted "military wife" she loved to travel and had the ability to connect with all she met. Her devotion and commitment to her husband made possible the successful 23-year career in the Marine Corps. Celeste's greatest passion and focus were her children and extended family, she excelled as wife, mother, aunt and friend. Not a shopper by nature, she was always looking for a good deal and would fight the coupon war tirelessly. Never seeing herself as a talented cook, she made a mean quahog chowder and stuffies. A talented singer, seamstress, teacher and athlete, she loved the ocean and playing cards/scrabble with her family. In recent years Celeste found a new joy in working on her "jig-saw" puzzles. Devout in her faith, Celeste was a spiritually strong woman who prayed daily and became active in every Catholic Church she attended, most recently St. Kevin's in Warwick.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30-10:30AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Ln, Warwick. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Blue-Ribbon Riders, Inc., Attn: Ms. Claudia Morin, 987 Reynolds Farm Road, Grovetown, GA 30813 would be appreciated. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019