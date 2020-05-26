|
NUNES, CELESTE (LEMOS)
89, of Beverly Drive, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James J. Nunes. They had been married for 69 wonderful years. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ana (Gouveia) Lemos.
Mrs. Nunes started her career as a bookkeeper/accountant for Maplehurst Farms, which later became Juice Service and Dean Foods. She finished her career working at Window Works prior to retirement.
Celeste was a gentle soul and lived for her family. She truly cherished the moments she shared with them. Celeste and her husband Jim, were together always. Her joy was time spent with her family, relatives and friends at backyard cookouts and dinners, where there was food and fun. She loved to travel, was an avid book reader, and loved to be challenged by word games, puzzles and friendly family games.
Besides her husband James, she was the loving mother of Linda L. Brackenbury and her husband Keb H. Brackenbury of Exeter. She is also the cherished grandmother of Cory and Reid along with his wife Erica.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra L. Sousa, her parents and her three brothers, Bernard, Antonio and Felix Lemos.
A special thank-you to her caregivers at Briarcliffe throughout the years. Her funeral and burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bellows Funeral Chapel, Lincoln. A Memorial will be celebrated at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020