PAGANO, CELESTE (TANZI)

89, of Cranston passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Biagio Pagano.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Stella (Tanzi) Tanzi. Celeste was a mailroom clerk for various manufacturing companies for many years before retiring. Celeste was a very energetic and positive thinking woman and deeply enjoyed cooking, especially preparing holiday meals for her family. She was a firm believer in preserving holiday and family traditions and passing them down to her loves ones.

She was the devoted mother of Robert Pagano and his wife Jo-Ann, Linda Hoard and her husband Russell and Ronald Pagano; loving grandmother of seven and loving great-grandmother of ten. She was the dear sister of the late Louisa Marchetti, Jennie Saccoccia, Saverio Tanzi, Ralph Tanzi, Salvatore Tanzi and Maria Civita Serydinski.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Friday May 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew's Church 297 Laurel Hill Ave. Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston.

Visiting Hours are Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019