|
|
Johannis, Celeste V. (Moura)
84, of Barrington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hope Hospice, in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Johannis.
She was born in Barrington, a daughter of the late Bernard and Rose (Costa) Moura.
Celeste was a Registered Nurse, working as a Private Duty Nurse, for many years.
A Barrington resident all of her life, she was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church.
Mrs. Johannis enjoyed bowling, and she also worked for the Johannis Family Greenhouses, formerly of Sowams Road, Barrington, alongside her husband for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Johannis is survived by her children Robert H. and Laurie Johannis of Riverside, Stephen E. Johannis of East Providence, James J. and Joanne Johannis of West Greenwich, Thomas F. Johannis and Vikki Kenna of Warren, Donna and Joseph Adams of Barrington, Heidi and Joseph Pacheco of Bristol, Mary and Bruce Bucci of Newport, Rebecca Finkelstein and her former husband Lewis Finkelstein of Worcester Ma.
Also survived by her brother David Moura of Dartmouth and her sister in law Barbara Wroten of Jacksonville Florida, and her very special niece Virginia Miranda of Seekonk.
Mrs. Johannis was the grandmother of 10. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Celeste was the sister of the late George Moura, Norberto Moura, Edmund Moura, Bernard Moura, Ilda Baxter, Irene Fraettarelli , Eleanor Francis, and Mary Crider.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours and flowers are omitted.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904.
Arrangements by the Smith Funeral and Memorial Services, Warren ,RI.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019