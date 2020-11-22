1/1
Celia Landi
Landi, Celia
92, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert V. Landi.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Wincenty and Boleslawa (Niedzwiecki) Balkum, she had lived in Providence for 88 years before moving to Anchor Bay at Pocasset in Johnston 4 years ago.
Celia worked at the Sheraton Biltmore for many years. She later was employed by Rhode Island College in the Purchasing Department until her retirement in 1990.
Mrs. Landi is survived by her devoted children, Robert V. Landi, Jr. and his wife Diane and Joanne E. Patalano, and her husband, Ronald. She was the proud grandmother of Ronald Patalano, Jr., Jessica Patalano, and Amy Landi.
She is also survived by her sister, Helen Allenson, and was predeceased by her brothers Stanley Balkum and Frank Balkum and sisters Regina Karoll and Lucy Novak.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 9:30 am from the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, with a Mass of Christian burial in St. Adalbert's Church, Atwells Ave. at 10 am. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.
The burial will be private. Facemasks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Visit mountpleasantfh.com. Arrangements by Supinski & Borrelli.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral
09:30 AM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Home
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert's Church
