The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cesar Pedro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cesar Rosario Pedro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cesar Rosario Pedro Obituary
PEDRO, CESAR ROSARIO
87, of Cranston, passed away on Monday , March 3, 2019 at Sunnyview Nursing Home , Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Ilda B. (DaSilva) Pedro. Born in Portugal, he was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Rosario) Pedro. Mr. Pedro was a self employed machinist for many years until his retirement.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children, Dr. Victor Pedro and his wife Lorraine of East Greenwich, Elaine Nelson and her husband Jay of Cranston , his dear siblings Regina Pedro of Cumberland and Amilcar Pedro Cranston and his cherished grandchildren Cassandra Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Gabriella Pedro, Alexander Pedro
Christian Pedro and Daniella Pedro. He was also the brother of the late Manuel Pedro.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Matthews Church, Cranston Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston . VISITING HOURS: Friday 4-7 pm . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now