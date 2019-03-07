PEDRO, CESAR ROSARIO

87, of Cranston, passed away on Monday , March 3, 2019 at Sunnyview Nursing Home , Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Ilda B. (DaSilva) Pedro. Born in Portugal, he was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Rosario) Pedro. Mr. Pedro was a self employed machinist for many years until his retirement.

Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children, Dr. Victor Pedro and his wife Lorraine of East Greenwich, Elaine Nelson and her husband Jay of Cranston , his dear siblings Regina Pedro of Cumberland and Amilcar Pedro Cranston and his cherished grandchildren Cassandra Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Gabriella Pedro, Alexander Pedro

Christian Pedro and Daniella Pedro. He was also the brother of the late Manuel Pedro.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Matthews Church, Cranston Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston . VISITING HOURS: Friday 4-7 pm . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary