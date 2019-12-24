|
MASTRODICASA, CESARE R.
94, of Cranston passed away at home Saturday December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Giuseppina "Pina" (Rossi) Mastrodicasa for 60 years. Born in Piano D'orta, Italy, he was a son of the late Giovanni and Giacinta Mastrodicasa.
Cesare was a supervisor at Masters Masonry. He worked side by side with his brother Albert for over 40 years before he retired.
Besides his dear wife, he is survived by two daughters, Giacinta "Gia" Noonan and husband Tony Noonan and Lola Mastrodicasa, five grandchildren, Zachary, Anthony, Mason, Tanner and Maya. He was the brother of Albert Mastrodicasa and the late Angelo Mastrodicasa and Anita Palumbo. He also leaves his sister-in-law Helene Mastrodicasa and niece Linda Sincerny and husband Joe and many other nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday December 27th at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Care New England 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 or Alzheimers.org. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019