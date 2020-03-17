|
|
THIBOUTOT, Chad
47, of Swansea passed away unexpectedly in an accident Thursday March 12,2020. He leaves behind a wife Kelly (Whalen)Thiboutot of Swansea and 4 sons Jeremy, Dylan, Brady, and Jake Thiboutot. Due to circumstances going on in the world everything must be postponed. There will be a celebration of life on a future date for Chad. If you would like to donate to the family please see https://www.gofundme.com/f/thiboutot-fund
Please see waring-Sullivan.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020