Home

POWERED BY

Chad Thiboutot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad Thiboutot Obituary
THIBOUTOT, Chad
47, of Swansea passed away unexpectedly in an accident Thursday March 12,2020. He leaves behind a wife Kelly (Whalen)Thiboutot of Swansea and 4 sons Jeremy, Dylan, Brady, and Jake Thiboutot. Due to circumstances going on in the world everything must be postponed. There will be a celebration of life on a future date for Chad. If you would like to donate to the family please see https://www.gofundme.com/f/thiboutot-fund
Please see waring-Sullivan.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -