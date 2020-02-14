|
MICALLEF, CHARLENE C. (COLLINS)
70, passed away in peace and joy on Monday, February 10, 2020 after courageously living with Alzheimer's. She was born in Concord, N.H., the very spirited daughter of the late Charles W. Collins and the late Evelyn (Costa) Collins. She was the "joined-at-the-hip" sister to the late Dianne Eaton, and sister to William Collins and Valerie McKay. She is survived by Gregory E. Micallef, her very loving husband of 43 adventurous years. Charlene was the very devoted mother to David (Shannon), Robert (Jessica) and Steven (Kimberly). She was the fun-loving grandmother of Hailey, Brooke, Gabriella, Trevor, and Benjamin. Under her watchful eye, the overly-decorated Micallef home was always noisy with neighborhood kids at play, barking dogs, and outdoor free-running rabbits. Charlene's magnificent "from scratch" pies and unlimited homemade (of course, organic) meals were just routine. Family activities were never-ending. With Dad, around home, and on countless vacations, "My Boys" experienced baseball, swimming, boating, deep sea and fly fishing, biking, camping, white water rafting, mountain climbing, and skiing. All of it! And always there was music and dancing! The house shook as the kids' bands rocked on. Trips to dance and music festivals in Newport, Saratoga, and Rockland were on-going. And then watching the horse races at Saratoga, and car racing at Lime Rock helped round out the schedule. Outside family life, Charlene was an enterprising business woman for over 40 years. She was the owner/operator of the Scissor Shoppe beauty salons in Cranston/ Warwick and a stylist at Whispers salon in West Warwick. Her clients became dear friends and often brought her closely into their personal lives. A disciplined athlete, Charlene was a certified water aerobics Instructor at the Kent County YMCA for over 25 years and a triathlon competitor. She was generous financially and with her time in support of local church, school, and YMCA events. This was her life! Charlene lived for others. Her kindness, her "pitch-in" personality, and never- ending smile were her trademarks. To say she will be greatly missed by all who knew her is a major understatement. To say she will be forever remembered is an undeniable certainty. Relatives and friends are invited to visit and celebrate both her life and her husband's birthday on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 am, St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Memorial contributions may be made to Steere House, 100 Borden St., Providence, RI. 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020