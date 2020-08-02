1/1
Charles A. Gillooly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILLOOLY, Charles A.
92, of Cumberland, husband of the late Eleanor M. (Hodnett) Gillooly; father of Ronald C. Gillooly, Patrick Gillooly, Karen Spittell, and Nancy Gillooly, brother of Joan Sheridan. Charlie's Life Celebration will be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved