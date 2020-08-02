GILLOOLY, Charles A.
92, of Cumberland, husband of the late Eleanor M. (Hodnett) Gillooly; father of Ronald C. Gillooly, Patrick Gillooly, Karen Spittell, and Nancy Gillooly, brother of Joan Sheridan. Charlie's Life Celebration will be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com