|
|
LUPO, CHARLES A.
Age 88, died peacefully on July 28th holding his beloved wife Ellie's hand.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Anthony and Helen Lupo. He often shared stories of riding the Culvert line to Jones Beach, roasting potatoes in the empty lots, and his days in parochial school from the first grade through high school. Charlie was an excellent student.
He became enamored with the game of pool and soon became a master at it. He shot pool with the likes of Willie Mosconi.
Charlie was a veteran of the Korean War where he proudly served his country for three tours of duty and earned his sergeant's stripes. He considered his service one of his greatest legacies and he instilled his love of country in all those he touched.
He was an entrepreneur and was the owner of a precision sheet metal company based in Farmingdale, NY. He retired and moved to North Kingstown, RI and was fondly known as the unofficial Mayor of Wickford Point. He was a caring, supportive, strong and generous man. Charlie was a true character and everyone that met him, loved him. He lived his life to the fullest, living it, as he always said, "my way".
He is survived by his wife Ellie; sister Loretta Howe; children Anthony Lupo and Patricia Magura; grandchildren Carly Lupo, Anthony Evan Lupo, Daniela Magura, Natalie Magura; great-granddaughter Bella Rose Lupo; and step-children, Richard and Rebecca Grossman.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Tuesday, 5-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Rhode Island Cancer Center in East Greenwich or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, RI in Providence. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 30, 2019