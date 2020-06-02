MUNION, Charles A.
93, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday May 24, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital. He was the husband of the late Thalia P. Munion. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit smithmason.com.
93, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday May 24, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital. He was the husband of the late Thalia P. Munion. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit smithmason.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.