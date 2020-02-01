|
REPOSA SR., CHARLES A.
81, of Quarry St., East Providence, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Thursday, January 30, at home. He was the husband of Edith M. (Marques) Reposa.
Born April 27, 1938, in Providence, he was a son of the late John M. and Christina G. (De Silva) Reposa. Mr. Reposa was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during the Cold War. He later worked for the City of East Providence Highway Dept. for 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, he leaves 2 children, Charles A. Reposa Jr and his wife Pam of North Attleboro, and Carolee Amaral and her husband Michael of East Providence; 5 grandchildren, Schaelin, Matthew, Joseph, Ciara and Marissa "Bob"; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late John W. Reposa and Manuel D. Reposa.
His funeral will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 No. Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, Feb. 3, from 5pm until 8pm.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020