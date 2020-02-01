Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
81 No. Carpenter St
East Providence, RI
View Map
1938 - 2020
Charles A. Reposa Sr. Obituary
REPOSA SR., CHARLES A.
81, of Quarry St., East Providence, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Thursday, January 30, at home. He was the husband of Edith M. (Marques) Reposa.
Born April 27, 1938, in Providence, he was a son of the late John M. and Christina G. (De Silva) Reposa. Mr. Reposa was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during the Cold War. He later worked for the City of East Providence Highway Dept. for 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, he leaves 2 children, Charles A. Reposa Jr and his wife Pam of North Attleboro, and Carolee Amaral and her husband Michael of East Providence; 5 grandchildren, Schaelin, Matthew, Joseph, Ciara and Marissa "Bob"; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late John W. Reposa and Manuel D. Reposa.
His funeral will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 No. Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, Feb. 3, from 5pm until 8pm.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
