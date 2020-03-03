Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map

Charles Atturio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Atturio Obituary
Atturio, Charles
78, of Warwick, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elaine A. (Navach) Atturio, son of the late Frank and Anna (Peppino) Atturio, father to Amedo Ucci Sr. (Melissa), Sandra Leite (Michael), Annmarie Palumbo, and Lori Atturio, brother to Joyce Grande (Richard) and Jean Cunha (Frank), brother-in-law to Andrea Atturio, grandfather to Amanda, Anthony, Amedeo Jr., Elanna, Gianna, Brianna, Andrew, and Joseph, and loving guardian of his faithful dog Toby.
Funeral Service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours prior to the service from 9-11AM.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -