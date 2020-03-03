|
|
Atturio, Charles
78, of Warwick, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elaine A. (Navach) Atturio, son of the late Frank and Anna (Peppino) Atturio, father to Amedo Ucci Sr. (Melissa), Sandra Leite (Michael), Annmarie Palumbo, and Lori Atturio, brother to Joyce Grande (Richard) and Jean Cunha (Frank), brother-in-law to Andrea Atturio, grandfather to Amanda, Anthony, Amedeo Jr., Elanna, Gianna, Brianna, Andrew, and Joseph, and loving guardian of his faithful dog Toby.
Funeral Service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours prior to the service from 9-11AM.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020