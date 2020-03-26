|
Carpenter, Charles C. J.
Dr. Charles Colcock Jones Carpenter, Jr., a pioneering medical researcher, is remembered as a mentor to many doctors, an innovator in cholera and HIV/AIDS treatment, and a big-hearted family man. Carpenter was especially passionate about ensuring the fair treatment of all people, especially those unfairly disadvantaged by societal forces.
In 1986, Carpenter became Physician in Chief at The Miriam Hospital, and a professor of medicine with the Brown University Department of Medicine. He also served as the director of the Brown University International Health Institute, and the director of The Lifespan/Tufts/Brown Center for AIDS Research (CFAR).
Dr. Carpenter died peacefully at home on March 19, with his wife and sons by his side. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 61 years; his brother, the Reverend Douglas Morrison Carpenter, of Birmingham, Alabama; sisters Ruth Pitts, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Alex Cole of Short Hills, New Jersey; sons Charles, of Portland, Maine, Murray and Andrew, both of Belfast, Maine; and seven grandchildren. They suggest donations in his memory to the Immunology Center Patient Assistance Fund at The Miriam Hospital, or the Southern Poverty Law Center. A memorial service will be held later, when public gatherings are more prudent.
