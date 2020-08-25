1/1
CARLUCCI JR., CHARLES
71, of Providence, passed away on August 22, 2020, at Hebert Health & Rehabilitation Center in Smithfield. He was the devoted husband to Dianne Hager-Carlucci and the former husband to Cheryl Carlucci. Born on Sept. 25, 1948 in Providence, he was the dear son of the late Charles Carlucci, Sr. and Palma (Dichristofaro) Carlucci. He was raised and grew up in Providence and attended Providence Public Schools.
A proud and patriotic man, Charles bravely served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the aircraft carrier, Kitty Hawk, off the coast of Vietnam.
Following his time in the service, Charles worked as an EMT in the Rhode Island Hospital Emergency Room. He furthered his education by receiving his BSW in Social Work from RIC. For 30 years, Charles worked as a Correction Officer at Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) in Cranston. He was well liked and respected by his colleagues.
In his sparetime, Charles liked to collect Beer Steins and Swarovski Crystals.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his proud children: Cheyna Carlucci and James Carlucci and his wife Alison; his three grandchildren: Hope, Mia, and Ethan; his brother: Anthony Carlucci; his dear friends: Daniel and Anita Brown and Angelo Baldanelli; also, many extended family members, and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Charles's visitation on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence.
Funeral services and burial with US Navy Military Honors at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will take place privately. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com
"Our wish is that you are in Heaven's Twin Oaks with a veal parm in one hand and a godfather drink in the other. You will be missed."
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles's name may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, directly at: https://www.tomorrowfund.org/support-us

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home
