Coffua, Charles "Charlie"

Charlie was born in West Warwick, RI on Dec 2, 1930 to parents Joe and Luntina Coffua of Phenix Avenue, and died Nov 6, 2020 in Sun City, AZ ~ he was 89.

…in the summer of 2019 dad shared with me he wanted to come live in AZ. Actually his exact words were "I've decided to come out there and grow old with you…" To which I replied "well dad you're already old but we'd love for you to come out and grow older with us!" He arrived with all his clothes in one of those giant, black leaf bags despite having a suitcase! It was obvious he was excited about an adventure at his age, and never looked back!

His passing left behind two sons, Joseph Coffua of Stuart, FL; George Coffua and wife Danette of Charlestown, RI and myself Elizabeth "Beth" and my husband Michael Robert of Peoria, AZ; 5 grandchildren, Mark Anthony Coffua, Annie Howell, Amber Kob (Gildersleeve), Katlin MacDonald, and Corey Robert. A sister, Elizabeth Bannon of Warwick, RI and a slew of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbors, friends. All will remember him fondly and always remember his contagious smile!

He served his country for 21 years, joining the Navy in 1947. During his time he visited many countries while serving aboard a Mediterranean naval cruiser. In 1953 he met our mom, Carmela "Tiny" while docked in Boston, and a year later they were married. Not long after he switched military branches and joined the Air Force so he could be home with his new family ~ mom and me! While in he served duty in Washington DC, Japan, retiring in Alabama in 1968. He returned to RI, and built a home on land he bought when he was a young man. It was part of his grandfather's farm, and he knew some day he'd raise a family on it. So we had the pleasure of growing up with lots of family all around, and in a truly, great place!

After retirement he worked at Quonset in their Sheet Metal Fabrication facility, and later was hired on by the state in his military field of expertise, Inventory Control where he was the head store keeper at IMH for 20+ years. During those years we lost my mom, and dad remarried Cecile "Cil" Rocheleau of West Warwick also, an employee of IMH. They moved to Charlestown where they built a beautiful home, and enjoyed their "little slice of heaven" as it was often referred to.

Our dad was a man of conviction and discipline, and took great pride in his work, and helping others. He could fix practically anything, and was a true, craftsman ~ thanks to his dad who was an old-world cabinet maker. He was a dedicated son, great brother, good husband, terrific neighbor, and a really, all-around nice guy to everyone he met and knew. But most of all ~ he was the best dad. For all of us the examples are too numerous for how we'll all remember him, but one endearing memory will live on for sure with all of us. That being the "hum of his riding lawnmower tractor!" Dad loved riding it, and cutting his and everyone else's lawn around! He kept all of them neat and tidy, he was just that kind of nice guy…

We'll bring dad home next year in the summer to be laid to rest with his wife Cil in the RI Veteran's Cemetery. And we're pretty confident he'll be excited about the drive back too because he LOVED cross-country trips, and being in charge of mapping out the drive despite having a GPS! Once home we'll have a memorial service, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the National Amyloidosis Foundation in his name. Dad fought this disease like a warrior for several years…



