Charles D. Crosby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROSBY, CHARLES D.
87, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Husband of the late Janet F. (McCarthy) Crosby. Father of Charles Crosby, Donna Rachels, Kevin Crosby, the late Karen Newell, Lori Crosby, Steven Crosby, Michael Crosby and Julie Fritz.
Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:45 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:45 am. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
11:45 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved