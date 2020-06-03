CROSBY, CHARLES D.
87, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Husband of the late Janet F. (McCarthy) Crosby. Father of Charles Crosby, Donna Rachels, Kevin Crosby, the late Karen Newell, Lori Crosby, Steven Crosby, Michael Crosby and Julie Fritz.
Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:45 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:45 am. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.