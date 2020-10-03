1/1
Charles E. D'Augelli
D'AUGELLI, Charles E.
82, passed away Oct. 1, in Providence, RI. Survived by his children Denise & Thomas Lavallee, Donna D'Augelli, David & Vicki D'Augelli, Dianne & Ludovic Collin-D'Augelli, and Daniel & Raquel D'Augelli; his brother John and wife Jane D'Augelli; his stepchildren; Cynthia Berry and Kyle Smith; as well as his grandchildren. In lieu of the pandemic, the family will host a celebration of his life, limited to his immediate family members. FOR A COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
