D'AUGELLI, Charles E.
82, passed away Oct. 1, in Providence, RI. Survived by his children Denise & Thomas Lavallee, Donna D'Augelli, David & Vicki D'Augelli, Dianne & Ludovic Collin-D'Augelli, and Daniel & Raquel D'Augelli; his brother John and wife Jane D'Augelli; his stepchildren; Cynthia Berry and Kyle Smith; as well as his grandchildren. In lieu of the pandemic, the family will host a celebration of his life, limited to his immediate family members. FOR A COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com