Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Emmett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles E. Emmett Obituary
EMMETT, CHARLES E.
98, of Flat River Rd., Coventry, RI, formerly of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam E. (Grist) Emmett.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Enos and Vina (Briggs) Emmett.
Charles was a Medic in the US Army during WWII. He worked for many years as a road tester with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles.
He is survived by two sons, William E. Emmett and his wife Merylene of Coventry and Barry E. Emmett and his wife Sandra of Billings, MT; his daughter-in-law, Doreen Fitzgerald Emmett of Michigan; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Robert C. Emmett.
At Charles' request, his funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now