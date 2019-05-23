Home

Charles E. "Bud, Bugsy" Weygand Jr.

Charles E. "Bud, Bugsy" Weygand Jr. Obituary
WEYGAND, JR., CHARLES E. "BUD" or "BUGSY"
75, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elaine L. (Knowles) Weygand for 27 years. Charles was a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Lillian (Kingsley) Weygand.
Charles was the loving father of Kim C. Desjardins (Chris), C. Michael Weygand (Katie), Michael J. Keegan (Jessica Coristine), and Alecia L. Keegan; devoted grandfather of Ashley and Emma Desjardins, Michela and Brittany Weygand, Jake, Coco, and Anna-Katja Keegan; caring brother of Robert Weygand, Marjorie Coltrera, and the late James Weygand and Richard Weygand. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Full obituary and condolences, visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
