Charles Edward Patenaude

Charles Edward Patenaude Obituary
Patenaude, Charles Edward
64, of Rose St., Crockett, CA, passed away Friday, February 28 surrounded by loving family. He was the beloved husband of Patti (Lasagna) Patenaude. Originally from West Warwick, he was the son of Ann (Spaziano) Patenaude and the late Robert E. Patenaude.
He was the devoted stepfather of Sheena Bambini, Nikki Lasagna, and Zak Lasagna; grandfather to Ronnie, Austin, and Nicholas, and great-grandfather of Aria. He was the beloved brother of Robert C. Patenaude, of Richmond, CA; D. Timothy Patenaude, of Plainville, MA; and William L. Patenaude.
Charles worked in various capacities, most recently in the field of information technology. With a passion for music, he was a bass guitar player who performed throughout New England and California. Charles will be remembered for his humor, compassion, and his steadfast love for family, friends, and all those in need.
A memorial service will be held in California at a date to be determined. A private memorial Mass was offered at Saint Joseph Parish, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Joseph School, 850 Wakefield St, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
