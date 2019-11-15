|
|
MOFFITT, CHARLES F.
82, died at home peacefully on November 12, 2019. Charles was survived by his wife of 56 years MaryEllen and their three children, Charles Moffitt Jr and his wife Colleen of Wakefield, daughter Catherine Moffitt of Wakefield and daughter Erin Moffitt of North Conway, NH. He also leaves 4 grandchildren Courtney and Christian Moffitt and Derek and Evan Dascoulias. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 128 High Street, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. [email protected] or the San Miguel School, PO Box 6367, Providence, RI 02940, sanmiguelprov.org. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019