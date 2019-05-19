The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Rd.
Kingston, RI
Charles F. Reilly Obituary
REILLY, CHARLES F.
95, of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Helen W. (Duggan) Reilly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
