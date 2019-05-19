|
|
REILLY, CHARLES F.
95, of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Helen W. (Duggan) Reilly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019