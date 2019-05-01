|
|
RYAN, CHARLES F. SR.
84, passed away April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late George and Anna (Cahir) Ryan; husband of Ann Marie (Ferrucci) Ryan for 59 years; father of Nancy A. Moreau and her late husband William Sr., Charles F. Ryan Jr. and his wife Ann Marie, and Joseph R. Ryan and his wife Theresa Tiberia; grandfather of William T. Moreau Jr. and his wife Samantha, Raymond J. Moreau and his partner Lindsey Monson, Nicholas C. Ryan and Amanda M. Ryan; great-grandfather of William T. Moreau III; brother of Ann McCrink and the late George, William, John, Thomas and James Ryan, and Mary Sutton.
Charles had worked for the City of Providence and as a retail manager for many years before retiring. He was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Bouffard Council and was an avid sports fan. He had an affinity for the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins, but his greatest joy in life was his family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 4-7 p.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Anthony Kitchen Ministry, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904 or the Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019