SWEENEY, CHARLES F.
71, of West Kingston, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was the cherished soul mate and husband of Claremary (Pratt) Sweeney. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alma (Gaudet) Sweeney and grandson of Francis and Mary Gaudet. Charley obtained his Masters Degree in Education from RI College. He taught special education in Pawtucket for thirty years and in 1999, he became the Assistant Principal at Gaudet Middle School in Middletown. As an All-American runner at Saint Raphael Academy, he earned a track scholarship to the University of Notre Dame and in his sophomore year, he was one of the first runners to break the four-minute mile. A well-respected coach and track official, Charley served for many years as the RI Interscholastic League Director of cross-country, indoor, and outdoor track. He was appointed to the National Track Rules Committee for the NFHS Association, and in 2010, was inducted into the RIIL High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In retirement, Charley loved to travel with Clare and spend fun times with his grandchildren. As a member of Glocester Country Club and West Valley Country Club, he enjoyed his days out on the course with his many golfing buddies. In 2007, Charley was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. He became part of numerous cutting-edge clinical trials at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. His amazing strength and quiet courage were always obvious to those who watched him valiantly battle this disease. Together with his doctors, he worked to discover a cure. Charley was a survivor and through the Zero the End of Prostate Cancer Organization, he became a champion to those he mentored and to whom he offered advice and hope. After thirteen years of dedication and persistence throughout the many clinical studies, he was declared cured and looked forward to many more years with family and friends. On March 28th, Charley was taken from this world by a sudden heart attack in his home leaving all who knew and dearly loved him in mourning. In addition to his wife, Clare, he is survived by his beloved children, Benjamin Sweeney and his wife Tara of Cranston and Abigail Bernier and her husband Adam of South Kingstown. His grandchildren Daxton Bernier, Henry Sweeney, and Hadley Bernier filled his life with great joy. He also leaves behind his sister, Alma Houghton of Warwick; his aunt, Eleanor Skenyon of Saunderstown; his cousins, Jack and Maggie Skenyon of North Kingstown; Mary Ellen Martynetz of South Orange, New Jersey; Leo Skenyon of Saunderstown; and their families; and a sister-in-law Martha Farrell and her husband Thomas of Cumberland. A celebration of Charley's life will be planned for all those who loved him at a later date at Kingston Congregational Church where he was a deacon and a member of the Board of Trustees. Donations may be sent in his name to either Kingston Congregational Church, 2610 Kingstown Rd., Kingston, RI 02881 or to Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314. There is also a tribute page with a link to donate at come to ZERO https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charleysweeney
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020